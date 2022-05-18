GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 11.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.85. 75,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,521,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Get GDS alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.