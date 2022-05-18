Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 40,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 119,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

