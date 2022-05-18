Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,672 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.95% of Generac worth $211,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $17.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

