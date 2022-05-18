General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 874,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,956,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 199,387 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,101,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,733. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

