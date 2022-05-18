General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,261 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 2.68% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 729,709 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 335,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 157,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,340. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

