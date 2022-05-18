General American Investors Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,733,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 886,620 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at $6,925,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 865.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.