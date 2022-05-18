General Atlantic L.P. Has $2.05 Billion Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

General Atlantic L.P. cut its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,310,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091,241 shares during the period. DLocal makes up approximately 15.8% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 39.74% of DLocal worth $2,045,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLO traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,498,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

