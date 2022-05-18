General Atlantic L.P. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.0% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.50. 5,891,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

