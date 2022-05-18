Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ginkgo Bioworks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DNA stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

