GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 7.5%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.20. Approximately 17,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,483,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

