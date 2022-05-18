Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,215,700 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,637,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLCNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

