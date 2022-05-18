Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $25.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,772,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,872,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

