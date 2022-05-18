Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.67. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 56.45% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

