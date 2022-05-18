Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $537,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

