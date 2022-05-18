Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 599 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,986,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.07.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

