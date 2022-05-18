Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,035 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 4.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $59,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 179,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

