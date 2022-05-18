Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Polaris worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. 964,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,951. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.