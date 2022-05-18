Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $53.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,809,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,961. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $155.20 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

