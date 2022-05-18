Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

