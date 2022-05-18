Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 284 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.00. 830,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

