Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,606 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

