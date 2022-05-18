Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GFX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 7,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

