Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GFX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 7,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 493.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 137,841 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

