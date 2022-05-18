Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.27. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

