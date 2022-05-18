Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $90.03. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

