Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Up 4.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.88. 2,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 204,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $970.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

