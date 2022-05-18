Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 10,192 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

