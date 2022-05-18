Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,876,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,383,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

