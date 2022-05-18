Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 670 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $4,933,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.22. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.23 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

