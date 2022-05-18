Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

ORCL stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.