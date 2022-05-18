Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 246.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.21. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

