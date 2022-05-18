Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 521,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

