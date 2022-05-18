Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.49 and a 52-week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

