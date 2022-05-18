Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 184,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 670,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 183,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

