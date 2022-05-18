Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

