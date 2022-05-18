Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.66.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

