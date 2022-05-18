Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.39 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.