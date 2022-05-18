GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Shares Down 9.6%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get GREE alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.