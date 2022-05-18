Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $13,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,047.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GDOT traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 732,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

