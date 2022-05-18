Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in April

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GTEC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 69,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,638. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

