Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

GTEC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 68,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Greenland Technologies ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTEC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

