GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Down 10.5%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) was down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 16,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 278,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth $8,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

