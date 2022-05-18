Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. 5,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.70.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $119,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,536 shares of company stock worth $6,937,300 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

