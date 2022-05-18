Hacken Token Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $708,764.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00508381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,247.67 or 1.74847327 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

