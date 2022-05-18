Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,097.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,097 ($25.85) and last traded at GBX 2,108 ($25.99), with a volume of 220855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,192 ($27.02).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($39.69) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($36.74) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($31.99).

Get Halma alerts:

The company has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,436.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,668.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.25), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,125.00).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.