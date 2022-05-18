Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $112,587.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,010.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00531075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00517919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,815.27 or 1.71603549 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

