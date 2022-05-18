Handy Reaches One Day Volume of $67,095.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $654,171.50 and $67,095.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,522.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00603375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00495876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034345 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,574.50 or 1.85575042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.