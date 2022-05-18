Head to Head Comparison: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Vertex has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertex and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.93% 12.70% 4.43% Rapid7 -28.07% N/A -9.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 4.06 -$1.48 million ($0.02) -579.50 Rapid7 $535.40 million 7.37 -$146.33 million ($2.86) -23.69

Vertex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vertex and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 1 4 0 2.29 Rapid7 0 3 13 0 2.81

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 82.63%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $128.07, indicating a potential upside of 89.06%. Given Rapid7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Vertex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Vertex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

