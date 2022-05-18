Head-To-Head Review: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) & America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pioneer Merger and America First Multifamily Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Merger and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A -52.76% 2.10% America First Multifamily Investors 78.27% 15.99% 4.33%

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Merger and America First Multifamily Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.65 $38.10 million $2.32 7.57

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Pioneer Merger on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

