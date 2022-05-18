Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.9%.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.