Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of HCTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 18,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

